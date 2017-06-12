Student growth in Hall, Gainesville is mostly among Hispanics
With Hispanic students accounting for almost all increased local school enrollment over the past five years and the growing uncertainty over the future of immigration law, local school officials say they are more careful in planning for school district needs. "I think people would have to agree that we haven't seen a more uncertain period in this country's last hundred-year history in terms of not knowing what's going to happen ... particularly in regard to those numbers regarding immigration - legal or illegal," Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield said.
