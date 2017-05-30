Strut your mutt, strut your stuff
Kayla Jackson, 21, center, and Jonathan Jackson, 38, right, leave the finish line with their dog Cooper, 4, after finishing the race. Plenty of friends, family, and pups showed up at the Mutt Strut Fun Walk and 5K hosted by the Humane Society in Gainesville at Flowery Branch High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May 5
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr '17
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC