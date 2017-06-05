Sen. Butch Miller works on transit solutions for Georgia
With Georgia's roads filled up with cars, a statewide look at public transit has got to happen, said state Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville. But Hall County's lone member of the House Commission on Transit Governance & Funding said "there's no silver bullet" to solving the state's traffic problems.
