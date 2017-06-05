Rotary honors public safety officials
More than a dozen law enforcement and public safety officials were honored Wednesday by the three rotary clubs of Gainesville and Hall County. Members from Gainesville Police, Gainesville Fire, Hall County Sheriff's Office, Hall County Fire Services, Georgia State Patrol and University of North Georgia Police gathered at noon Wednesday at the Brenau Downtown Center in Gainesville.
