' Rogers earns 6 photo awards in AP contest

The Times earned two first-place awards and 11 overall in the annual Associated Press Media Editors contest for newspapers in Georgia. Staff photographer Scott Rogers earned six awards overall, including first place for best picture story for his photos of the annual Gut Check leadership program by the Gainesville Jaycees.

