Robbery reported on Cleveland Highway
A man reported being robbed Monday by two suspects at the Biscuit Shoppe on Cleveland Highway in Gainesville, police said. Gainesville Police said the robbery happened around 4 p.m., when two black males possibly in their 20s "stole undisclosed items from the victim's vehicle and person."
