Police: Woman in stable condition after Gainesville shooting
A woman who was shot Friday during an altercation at a Gainesville apartment complex is in stable condition, authorites said. The woman who took a stray bullet Friday in her upper torso at the Park Crossing Apartments in Gainesville is in stable condition, according to authorities.
