Police: Man accused of falsely reporting robbery
A Gainesville man is accused of falsely reporting a robbery earlier this month on Cleveland Highway in Gainesville, police said. Robert Wakefield Chambers, 19, was charged Wednesday with false statements and false report of a crime.
