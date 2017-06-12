Photo slideshow: Juneteenth - A historic celebration of freedom
A First Baptist of Gainesville youth group performs Saturday during the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Event in Gainesville. Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas on June 19, 1865, at the end of the Civil War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Sat
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun 8
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Jun 8
|bad idea
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC