Northwinds brings annual patriotic pops concert to Smithgall Arts Center

What: Northwinds Symphonic Band presents annual patriotic pops concert When: 8 p.m. July 3, with gates open at 6 p.m. Where: The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center lawn, 313 Spring St., Gainesville How much: Adults $18, students $15, seniors 65 and older $15, table of eight $194 More info: 770-534-2787 or The Northwinds Symphonic Band and guest performers present an annual concert at 8 p.m. July 3 on the lawn of The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center. "It will be a wonderful evening of music," said Mercer Crook, conductor for the Northwinds band.

