Northwinds brings annual patriotic pops concert to Smithgall Arts Center
What: Northwinds Symphonic Band presents annual patriotic pops concert When: 8 p.m. July 3, with gates open at 6 p.m. Where: The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center lawn, 313 Spring St., Gainesville How much: Adults $18, students $15, seniors 65 and older $15, table of eight $194 More info: 770-534-2787 or The Northwinds Symphonic Band and guest performers present an annual concert at 8 p.m. July 3 on the lawn of The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center. "It will be a wonderful evening of music," said Mercer Crook, conductor for the Northwinds band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|18 hr
|Nikole
|3
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|Jun 23
|Little Wolf
|11
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun 8
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Jun 8
|bad idea
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC