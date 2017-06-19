North Hall High's Bartley Forrester c...

North Hall High's Bartley Forrester closes with round of 67 at Georgia Jr. Amateur Golf Championship

7 hrs ago Read more: The Times

North Hall's Bartley Forrester lines up his putt during the 2017 Hall County championship at the Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville. Rising North Hall High senior golfer Bartley Forrester closed the Georgia Junior Amateur Championship with a final-round five-under par and earned ninth place overall with a three-day total of 1-over par Wednesday at the Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro.

