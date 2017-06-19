North Hall High's Bartley Forrester closes with round of 67 at Georgia Jr. Amateur Golf Championship
North Hall's Bartley Forrester lines up his putt during the 2017 Hall County championship at the Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville. Rising North Hall High senior golfer Bartley Forrester closed the Georgia Junior Amateur Championship with a final-round five-under par and earned ninth place overall with a three-day total of 1-over par Wednesday at the Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun 8
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Jun 8
|bad idea
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC