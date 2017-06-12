New law creates tax-free savings acco...

New law creates tax-free savings accounts for disabled Georgians

19 hrs ago Read more: The Times

The program offers 401 -style accounts that are exempt from state and federal taxes if used for education, health care, housing and transportation, according to a Wednesday announcement from Gov. Nathan Deal's office. STABLE is modeled on federal legislation and will be managed by the Georgia Achieving a Better Life Experience Program Corp., a state-chartered organization created in 2016 through legislation sponsored by state Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville.

