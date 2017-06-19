Meet Bruce, the big, white, fluffy dog who hangs out in downtown Gainesville
Preston Fuqua and his drinking buddy Bruce spend a lot of time together - hanging out at Downtown Drafts, getting some slices at Atlas Pizza and hitting the shops on the downtown square. Preston and Bruce have been ambling around Gainesville together since the custom cabinet maker got his dog, a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees, a couple of years ago.
