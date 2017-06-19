Man indicted in killing of Gainesvill...

Man indicted in killing of Gainesville grad in Atlanta

A 39-year-old man accused of shooting a Gainesville High graduate on an Atlanta street in broad daylight has been indicted. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office says a grand jury handed up the indictment Wednesday against Raylon Browning.

