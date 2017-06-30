Lula mayor reacts to defeat on servic...

Lula mayor reacts to defeat on service delivery with county

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Times

In a political struggle between Lula and Hall County - often portrayed by Lula City Manager Dennis Bergin as a fight between David and Goliath - Lula came out on the short end. On Thursday, Mayor Milton Turner admitted as much when he confirmed that the county would be encroaching into what used to be Lula's sewer service territory as a result of a revised service delivery strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) Thu Hump Hammer 12
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Jun 28 Nikole 3
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
Dogs in Lula (Apr '11) Jun 13 George hall 9
flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f... Jun 8 fed up 1
don't ever go to the gainesville health department Jun 8 bad idea 1
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Jun 1 need info 136
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,156 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC