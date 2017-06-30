Lula mayor reacts to defeat on service delivery with county

In a political struggle between Lula and Hall County - often portrayed by Lula City Manager Dennis Bergin as a fight between David and Goliath - Lula came out on the short end. On Thursday, Mayor Milton Turner admitted as much when he confirmed that the county would be encroaching into what used to be Lula's sewer service territory as a result of a revised service delivery strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.