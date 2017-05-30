Local law enforcement work at doughnut shops to raise money for Special Olympics
Gainesville Police Department's Joel Carter uses the Dunkin' Donuts drive-through window to ask for donations Friday morning as employee Adela Castillo prepares an order. Law enforcement officers embraced the doughnut cliches on Friday in an effort to raise money for Special Olympics athletes in Georgia.
