Live in a city? You could get a county tax break

Hall County Commissioner Scott Gibbs, along with the rest of the Hall County Board of Commissioners and the Gainesville City Council, sign a 10-year service delivery agreement on Tuesday that will lower county tax rates for city residents. If you live in a city in Hall County, your property tax bill could drop next year depending on what happens in in the next few days.

