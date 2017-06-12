Little town of Tiger offers up rural adventures

The Tiger Drive-In Theater, pictured June 7, offers two showings for $10 and gives customers the chance to camp out overnight once their movies are over. Though the North Georgia mountain town luckily lacks the claws and teeth and general bloodthirstiness of its namesake, its mountain trails , two vineyards, farm-to-table cafes and unique drive-in theater have a grip just as strong.

