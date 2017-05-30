Journey Church becomes official owner of land and building off Mount Vernon Road in Gainesville
The Journey Church pastor Trent Dollyhigh and his congregation had been leasing their property from Lanier Hills Church for years. Recently, the church purchased the property outright.
