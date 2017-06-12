Honor Defense Announces "All-American & All You Need" Promotion
So proud, in fact, that if you purchase any one of the 16 new Honor Defense pistols from this month until July 4th you'll receive products with a value over $125: The goal of this promotion is for Honor Defense to share that Made in America is what makes America great. They want to make sure all consumers know that all Honor Defense pistols are made and assembled by veterans in Gainesville, Georgia, USA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Tue
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun 8
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Jun 8
|bad idea
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Tammoe
|922
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC