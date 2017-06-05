Hall's flora and fauna shine on a sunny day at the Biennial Garden Walk
The Hall County Master Gardeners' biennial Garden Walk includes five residential gardens with three in Gainesville and two in Flowery Branch. The Gardens on Green in downtown Gainesville was the only public garden.
