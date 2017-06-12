Hall schools now - growing our own' b...

Hall schools now - growing our own' bilingual teachers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times

Jennifer Jaimes is one of a dozen Hall County students who are part of a partnership between the University of North Georgia and Hall County in which bilingual students will take education classes as UNG and work part-time with students in the school district. With an increasing need for bilingual teachers and a limited field of candidates, Hall County School officials are taking a new approach to recruitment - raising up their own bilingual educators..

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Sat Dahlonega resident 1
Dogs in Lula (Apr '11) Jun 13 George hall 9
flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f... Jun 8 fed up 1
don't ever go to the gainesville health department Jun 8 bad idea 1
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Jun 1 need info 136
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) May 23 tbennett 10
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May 23 John Valenza 3
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,855,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC