Hall schools now - growing our own' bilingual teachers
Jennifer Jaimes is one of a dozen Hall County students who are part of a partnership between the University of North Georgia and Hall County in which bilingual students will take education classes as UNG and work part-time with students in the school district. With an increasing need for bilingual teachers and a limited field of candidates, Hall County School officials are taking a new approach to recruitment - raising up their own bilingual educators..
