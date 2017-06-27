Hall man charged in Sunday shooting death
A Hall County man was charged Tuesday with felony murder in the early Monday shooting death on Barnes Drive , according to authorities. Delwoun Quintess Williams, 24, was arrested and charged in alleged connection to Cornelius Gordon's death.
