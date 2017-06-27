Hall man charged in Sunday shooting d...

Hall man charged in Sunday shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times

A Hall County man was charged Tuesday with felony murder in the early Monday shooting death on Barnes Drive , according to authorities. Delwoun Quintess Williams, 24, was arrested and charged in alleged connection to Cornelius Gordon's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega 34 min Nikole 3
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) Jun 23 Little Wolf 11
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
Dogs in Lula (Apr '11) Jun 13 George hall 9
flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f... Jun 8 fed up 1
don't ever go to the gainesville health department Jun 8 bad idea 1
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Jun 1 need info 136
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,386 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC