Georgia Mountain Food Bank invites families to fun

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 Where: Georgia Mountain Food Bank warehouse, 1642 Calvary Industrial Drive SW, Gainesville How much: Free; $8 to paint a bowl; $20 for signed children's book "Andi's Perfect Toy" More info: RSVP at 770-534-4111 or www.gamountainfoodbank.org/family Each year, visitors to the Empty Bowl luncheon in Gainesville browse hundreds of colorfully painted bowls, reminders of those who don't have food to put in their bowls or on their plates. This Saturday, you can paint one of those bowls and support the mission of the Georgia Mountain Food Bank, which collects food to distribute to nonprofit partner agencies in North Georgia.

