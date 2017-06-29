Georgia lawmakers, industry cheer water rule reversal
Georgia lawmakers are praising the Trump administration for reversing course on an update to the Clean Water Act that critics have blasted as federal overreach. The Obama-era Waters of the United States regulation would have allowed federal oversight on a swath of private and state waters - from large wetlands down to ditches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Hump Hammer
|12
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Wed
|Nikole
|3
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun 8
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Jun 8
|bad idea
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC