Georgia lawmakers, industry cheer water rule reversal

Georgia lawmakers are praising the Trump administration for reversing course on an update to the Clean Water Act that critics have blasted as federal overreach. The Obama-era Waters of the United States regulation would have allowed federal oversight on a swath of private and state waters - from large wetlands down to ditches.

