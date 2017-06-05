Gainesville school transition moves ahead
Monday's Gainesville City School Board work session marked a significant point in the transition from outgoing Superintendent Wanda Creel to Jeremy Williams, Creel's successor beginning July 1. Williams was seated with the board at the table in the front of the room with a new nameplate in front of him. Creel did not attend the meeting.
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May '17
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr '17
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
