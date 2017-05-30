Gainesville police looking for armed ...

Gainesville police looking for armed robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Gainesville Police are looking for a man suspected of armed robbery in an incident Thursday morning at an auto parts store. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. at the AutoZone on Thompson Bridge Road, according to a statement from Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Thu need info 136
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) May 23 tbennett 10
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May 23 John Valenza 3
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) May 8 Tammoe 922
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition May 5 Barbie 1
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr '17 Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr '17 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC