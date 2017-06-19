Gainesville Middle teacher indicted f...

Gainesville Middle teacher indicted for charge of simple battery against student

Read more: The Times

The indictment accuses 25-year-old Joshua Streetman of intentionally making "physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature" against the 12-year-old student. "I was worried that they were going to brush it under the rug and overlook it," Jackson told The Times.

