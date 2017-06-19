Gainesville man charged with child molestation of 3 girls
A Gainesville man faces four sexual charges in incidents that involved three girls that were between 11 and 14 years old at the time the actions allegedly took place. William Waller, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of felony sexual battery, according to warrants.
