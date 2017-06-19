Gainesville man charged with child mo...

Gainesville man charged with child molestation of 3 girls

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times

A Gainesville man faces four sexual charges in incidents that involved three girls that were between 11 and 14 years old at the time the actions allegedly took place. William Waller, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of felony sexual battery, according to warrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
Dogs in Lula (Apr '11) Jun 13 George hall 9
flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f... Jun 8 fed up 1
don't ever go to the gainesville health department Jun 8 bad idea 1
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Jun 1 need info 136
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) May 23 tbennett 10
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May 23 John Valenza 3
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hall County was issued at June 20 at 10:00AM EDT

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC