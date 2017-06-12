Gainesville man accused of manufacturing explosives, marijuana
A Gainesville man is accused of manufacturing an explosive device and marijuana after components and plants were found by authorities. Zachary Benjamin Ruben, 31, is charged with manufacturing and possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun 8
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Jun 8
|bad idea
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Tammoe
|922
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC