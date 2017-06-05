Gainesville leaders hope to turn ugly to beautiful with art project along Pearl Nix Parkway.
The wall buffering public housing along Pearl Nix Parkway in Gainesville will be used as a giant canvas as part of a project sponsored by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce's Vision 2030 Public Art Committee. The wall, which fronts Pearl Nix Parkway and is owned by the city of Gainesville as part of the Gainesville Housing Authority, has periodically been the target of graffiti.
