Gainesville, Hall look to create land bank to repurpose blighted properties

Gainesville and Hall County are in early talks to establish a land bank authority - a tool giving local governments broad powers to obtain properties that are blighted, vacant or on delinquent tax rolls - and put them back to productive use, The Times learned Wednesday. Gainesville City Manager Bryan Lackey and Hall County Administrator Randy Knighton initiated discussions to form a land bank, but put the issue on the backburner to focus on a pressing deadline to approve a service delivery strategy agreement between the county and its municipalities.

