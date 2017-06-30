Gainesville graduate Spencer Ralston ...

Gainesville graduate Spencer Ralston in contention after three rounds at Dogwood Invite golf event

Gainesville High graduate Spencer Ralston carded a third-round 6-under par Friday to take his total to 14-under par and stands in a three-way tie for fourth place - one shot off the lead - at The Dogwood Invitational at the Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta. Ralston, a rising University of Georgia sophomore, fired four straight birdies during his final nine holes the day and 32 on that side of the course.

