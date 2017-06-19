Gainesville Eye Associates founder re...

Gainesville Eye Associates founder retires after 35 years

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Times

In 1982, set to begin his career as an ophthalmologist, Dr. Stephen Farkas heard from a cousin that the Gainesville area was a "great place to raise a family." Co-workers and friends threw a retirement party for Farkas, 65, presenting him with plaques, showering him with well wishes and sharing in a food buffet in the waiting room of the practice's surgery center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
Dogs in Lula (Apr '11) Jun 13 George hall 9
flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f... Jun 8 fed up 1
don't ever go to the gainesville health department Jun 8 bad idea 1
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Jun 1 need info 136
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) May 23 tbennett 10
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May '17 John Valenza 3
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hall County was issued at June 23 at 11:58AM EDT

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC