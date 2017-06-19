Gainesville Eye Associates founder retires after 35 years

In 1982, set to begin his career as an ophthalmologist, Dr. Stephen Farkas heard from a cousin that the Gainesville area was a "great place to raise a family." Co-workers and friends threw a retirement party for Farkas, 65, presenting him with plaques, showering him with well wishes and sharing in a food buffet in the waiting room of the practice's surgery center.

