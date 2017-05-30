Gainesville brings - parklet' to downtown square
The married couple liked what they saw as they sized up the platform extending from the sidewalk outside their craft beer establishment on the Gainesville square. Gainesville city officials introduced the structure - called a parklet - with a ribbon-cutting Friday outside Downtown Drafts, which is owned and operated by Aimee and Nick Hoecker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Thu
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May 5
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr '17
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC