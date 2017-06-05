Future Youth Sports Complex seen as m...

Future Youth Sports Complex seen as moneymaker, fuel for growth

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Melvin Cooper, head of the Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department, points to a cluster of six ball fields in the master plan of a Youth Sports Complex in the design stage. Construction of the complex on a 190-acre site off Allen Creek Road could begin in 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f... Thu fed up 1
don't ever go to the gainesville health department Thu bad idea 1
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Jun 1 need info 136
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) May 23 tbennett 10
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May 23 John Valenza 3
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) May '17 Tammoe 922
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition May '17 Barbie 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,659,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC