Free Chapel shows 13,000 students how faith can be fun with jousting, music, rides
Outside the Infinite Energy Arena Thursday afternoon, teenagers were riding carnival rides, eating snow cones and playing a variety of games including bowling with oversized bowling balls and pins. Inside the arena, the first evening of Forward Conference began with a version of "The Dating Game," on stage in which a student questioned prospective dates he could not see.
