El Capote offers fruit, ice cream in family business

Zulema Martinez, center, the manager of El Capote, and Esperanza Barajas, right, tell Gail Sargent, left, the first customer at El Capote, about different flavors during the grand opening of El Capote in Gainesville on Friday. Varieties of fruit cups, ice cream and warm, freshly-made waffle cones are among the desserts offered at a business that opened last week in Gainesville El Capote Fruit & Ice Cream Lovers celebrated with a grand opening at its location in Northlake Plaza located at 1705 Cleveland Highway in Gainesville.

