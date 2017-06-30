Demorest water dripping into dry northeast Hall
A handful of northeast Hall County residents past the reach of the city of Gainesville's water lines are hoping a nearby Habersham County city can meet their water needs. The Demorest City Council on Tuesday discussed extending city water lines into Hall County to provide service to homes along Pea Ridge Road.
