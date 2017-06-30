Demorest water dripping into dry nort...

Demorest water dripping into dry northeast Hall

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Times

A handful of northeast Hall County residents past the reach of the city of Gainesville's water lines are hoping a nearby Habersham County city can meet their water needs. The Demorest City Council on Tuesday discussed extending city water lines into Hall County to provide service to homes along Pea Ridge Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) Thu Hump Hammer 12
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Jun 28 Nikole 3
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
Dogs in Lula (Apr '11) Jun 13 George hall 9
flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f... Jun 8 fed up 1
don't ever go to the gainesville health department Jun 8 bad idea 1
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Jun 1 need info 136
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,201 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC