Demolition of old Hall jail ramps up

Demolition of old Hall jail ramps up

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Demolition was in full swing Thursday afternoon at the old Hall County jail. When demolition is complete, the site will be ready for development in the heart of Gainesville's midtown area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dogs in Lula (Apr '11) Jun 13 George hall 9
flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f... Jun 8 fed up 1
don't ever go to the gainesville health department Jun 8 bad idea 1
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Jun 1 need info 136
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) May 23 tbennett 10
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May 23 John Valenza 3
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) May '17 Tammoe 922
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC