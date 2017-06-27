Demolition completed, construction begins on new Enota school; community info meeting set
With demolition of the old building complete, construction on the new Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy has started and officials said Wednesday it is currently on schedule for its August 2018 opening. Gainesville City Schools officials have also scheduled a community meeting next month in an effort to keep residents of the community informed on the progress of construction and answer questions.
