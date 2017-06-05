Demolition begins on 63-year-old Enota school

Debris from Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy is divided and hauled away for recycling Monday morning as demolition crews begin taking down the longtime Gainesville school on Enota Avenue. The demolition of the 63-year-old Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy building began in earnest Monday, as workers began clearing the way for a $19.3 million school building set to open for students in 16 months.

