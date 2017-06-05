Demolition begins on 63-year-old Enota school
Debris from Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy is divided and hauled away for recycling Monday morning as demolition crews begin taking down the longtime Gainesville school on Enota Avenue. The demolition of the 63-year-old Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy building began in earnest Monday, as workers began clearing the way for a $19.3 million school building set to open for students in 16 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May '17
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr '17
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC