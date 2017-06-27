Clermont, Lula make do without property taxes
But two small Hall County cities - Clermont and Lula - with a combined population of less than 4,000, are helping their residents enjoy life more by doing away with some of the most dreaded taxes local governments are prone to levy. However, Gainesville Mayor Danny Dunagan said the two small cities may get by without property taxes, but their residents also miss out on many services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|3 hr
|Nikole
|3
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|Jun 23
|Little Wolf
|11
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun 8
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Jun 8
|bad idea
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC