Canine flu cases popping up in Georgia
The flu surfaced in the state in May after a dog show at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, which is about 150 miles south of Gainesville. Since then, there have been three confirmed cases in Georgia, according to Georgia State Veterinarian Robert Cobb, and cases in other states.
