Braselton coffee house looks to add liquor to menu
Ahmed Behiry and Abby Frick, employees at the Mocha Moe's Coffee House, work behind the bar in Gainesville on Wednesday. The owners are looking to expand their liquor license so they will be able to serve hard liquor in the coffee shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May '17
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr '17
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC