Boys & Girls Clubs offering tours to public

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier are offering the public tours of their Positive Place Club and Teen Center on June 21. Tours will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that day at the club and teen center located at 1 Positive Place in Gainesville. "Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier would like to provide the public an opportunity to witness firsthand what happens inside the Club each day," according to a press release.

