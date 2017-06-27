Adam Lindsey named new Gainesville AD, assistant principal
The Gainesville City school board approved Lindsey as the new Gainesville High athletic director and assistant principal in a called meeting Tuesday morning. Lindsey fills the spot left open after Billy Kirk resigned "I'm very excited about the opportunity to come to Gainesville," Lindsey said after the board meeting.
