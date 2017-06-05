A new home for Hawk: Nonprofit unveils renovations for family of boy with seizure disorders
Friends and neighbors say goodbye to Katie Harrison and Hawk Harrison in their newly renovated home Saturday in Gainesville. The Atlanta-based nonprofit Sunshine on a Ranney Day renovated several areas of the Harrisons' home, including the bathroom, Hawk's new bedroom and a new therapy room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Thu
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Thu
|bad idea
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May '17
|Barbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC