7 Lake Lanier beaches for the family and a downtown Beach Bash

The Gainesville square will feature about 100 tons of sand, Jimmy Buffett music and beach games for its third annual Beach Bash 7-11 p.m. July 7. There will be a limbo and hula hoop contest at 7 p.m. and the Buffet tribute band Sons of Sailors will perform at 8 p.m. If you want more water with your sand, though, here's a selection of great beaches on Lake Lanier. Daytime access to most of the parks is $5 per car or $2 per bicyclist or pedestrian, unless otherwise noted.

