Workers in growing jobs offer advice to those who follow

Nurse practitioner Missy West prepares for her next patient Friday morning at the Comprehensive Care offices inside The Longstreet Clinic. The job of nurse practitioner currently has a high growth rate, but local university programs often have a waiting period of one to two years so students should take their core classes while waiting for admission to a program Whether they have decided to continue their education or are going directly into the job market, high school students in the class of 2017 are searching for a career to meet their goals in life.

